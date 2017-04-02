Unclear Why US Tries to Conceal Crimes by Daesh Terrorists in Mosul - MoD

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The motives behind attempts of the US-led coalition to conceal war crimes committed by the Daesh terrorists in Iraqi Mosul are unclear, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday in a statement.

"What motives is the US command driven by when they hide the war crimes of terrorists from the international community behind the veil of secrecy?…Why does the US-led international coalition, with this information, using their "smart bombs" still carry out airstrikes on buildings with civilians, knowingly condemning them to a terrible death?" Konashenkov said.

The Pentagon’s absurd statements justifying mass civilian casualties of US bombing in Iraq reveal the real level of operations’ planning, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Pentagon’s absurd statements justifying mass civilian casualties of US bombing in Iraq tell more words about the real level of planning operations and alleged superiority of the US ‘smart bombs,’” he said.

Russian Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov pointed out on Sunday differences between the Russian operation in Syria’s Aleppo and US-led coalition’s operation in Mosul, saying that Russia did not use the Aerospace Forces and focused on humanitarian issues.

“The Russian Aerospace Forces were not used in Aleppo at all. The attention focused on the work of humanitarian corridors as well as delivering and providing humanitarian aid for local residents. In Mosul, according to the coalition’s spokesman Joseph Scrocca, despite civilian casualties, the coalition is not going to retreat even when fighting becomes heavy,” Konashenkov said.

He added that it is impossible to speak about humanitarian aspects of the US-led coalition’s operation in Mosul.

