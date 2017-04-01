Register
01:17 GMT +301 April 2017
    A U.S. sailor works with bombs being prepared for loading on military jets on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, Thursday, March 19, 2015

    Iran's Defense Minister Urges US to Stop Harassing Mideast States

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Middle East
    Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan slammed on Friday the recent remarks of US Central Command chief Gen. Joseph Votel on Iran and called on the United States to stop harassing regional states.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US top military official called Iran one of the greatest threats to US security and accused Tehran of playing destabilizing role in the region through "lethal aid facilitation," using "surrogate forces" and cyber activities.

    "What is the US doing in the Persian Gulf? They better leave this region and not harass the regional countries. Is it acceptable that an ignorant armed robber breaks into someone’s house and expects to get red carpet treatment? This is an instance of modern, 21st century barbarism," Dehqan was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2017/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    What if Iran Conducts Military Drills in the Gulf of Mexico?
    The relations between Washington and Tehran have been strained for a long time, with US rhetoric getting harder since Donald Trump election as US president. The United States consider Iran developing nuclear program with military purposes and meddling in regional affairs, in particular by supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    Last week, the United States sanctioned 30 individuals and entities in 10 countries for supplying goods and services in support of Iran’s ballistic missile program, with the restrictive measures to remain in place for two years.

