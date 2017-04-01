Iran's Defense Minister Urges US to Stop Harassing Mideast States

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US top military official called Iran one of the greatest threats to US security and accused Tehran of playing destabilizing role in the region through "lethal aid facilitation," using "surrogate forces" and cyber activities.
"What is the US doing in the Persian Gulf? They better leave this region and not harass the regional countries. Is it acceptable that an ignorant armed robber breaks into someone’s house and expects to get red carpet treatment? This is an instance of modern, 21st century barbarism," Dehqan was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.
Last week, the United States sanctioned 30 individuals and entities in 10 countries for supplying goods and services in support of Iran’s ballistic missile program, with the restrictive measures to remain in place for two years.
