Register
19:40 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view taken on March 29, 2016 shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem

    Israel 'Surprised' by Trump Administration's Demand to Limit Settlements

    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    138421

    The Trump administration is pushing a hard bargain with Israel to limit its settlement activity because it knows that Palestinians and the Arab states won't support a peace process without that concession, analyst and former Israeli civil servant Dan Arbell told Radio Sputnik.

    US President Donald Trump is keen to broker a peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians and the White House has been discussing the issue with the Israeli government in recent weeks.

    Last month, the US President broke with decades of US policy by saying that Washington will not insist on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but wants to achieve a solution that "both parties like."

    At a press conference with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump called on Israel to reduce its settlement-building on Palestinian land.

    "I'd like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit," he told Netanyahu.

    On Saturday, Israel's Channel 2 reported the details of negotiations between the Trump administration and the Israeli government delegation in Washington on the issue.

    President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Netanyahu: Trump 'Showing Commitment to Israel by Turning Words Into Policies'
    The proposed deal would allow Netanyahu to fulfil his promise to build a new settlement for the residents of the illegal West Bank outpost of Amona, which was evacuated in January. In exchange, the Israeli government would restrain settlement construction elsewhere, Channel 2 reported. 

    However, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the report was "incorrect," the Jerusalem Post reported.

    Dan Arbell, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution's Center for Middle East Policy and a 26-year veteran of the Israeli Foreign Service told Radio Sputnik that while the Trump administration is keen to broker a deal, it appears to be putting considerable pressure on Israel for concessions.

    "I think that the Israeli government has been quite surprised by the fact that the Trump administration is insisting on limiting settlement activity, that Israel does not have a carte blanche to do whatever it pleases in terms of construction in the occupied West Bank," Arbell said.

    The US wants an assurance that Israel will restrict settlements in order to maintain Palestinian engagement in a process that has stalled since negotiations attempted by John Kerry collapsed in 2014.

    "The number one issue for them is to stop Israeli settlement activity. If the Trump administration does not work to limit Israeli settlement activity then the Palestinians would probably not come to the negotiating table." 

    On Thursday, the US Senate approved the appointment of David Friedman as ambassador to Israel. Friedman has attracted criticism for opposing the two-state solution and making inflammatory statements about liberal Jews.

    A young Palestinian protestor poses for a photo during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in village of al-Mughayyir, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 24, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI
    Israel Bans Palestinians From West Bank Agricultural Land to Hold Settlers March
    During last year's presidential campaign, Friedman said that a group of US Jewish liberals were "worse than the kapos at Auschwitz" for not supporting Israeli settlements. However, at his Senate confirmation hearings, Friedman said that he regretted the use of such language.

    "During his confirmation hearings he walked back some of the statements that he has made. He recommitted himself to the two-state solution and apologized for statements that he made about Jewish liberals and so on," Arbell said.

    "He's a bankruptcy lawyer, he doesn't have any diplomatic experience. It'll be interesting to see how he carries out his assignments as an ambassador in Israel."

    "At the end of the day, he'll probably do what the President instructs him to do and he has a very close relationship with the President so I assume that he will be on script when it comes to following the President's orders."

    Arbell said that the idea of getting Sunni Arab states in the region – Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – to support an Israeli-Palestinian peace process is a popular one in Washington and in Israel. However, the implementation of such an idea is unlikely unless Israel limits its settlement activity.

    "I don't see the Gulf states or the modern Arab states at the moment coming and joining such an initiative until they get proof or an understanding that Israel is serious in its intention to limit settlement activity. If Israel will continue its settlement activity, I find it hard to see the Arab states joining any process, even if Donald Trump would be pressuring them," Arbell said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    As Public Opinion Turns: AIPAC and Israel Declare War on BDS Campaign
    Protests Disrupt Start of Pro-Israel AIPAC Conference in US Capital
    We Mean Business: Syria Will Fire Scuds at Israel in Response to Airstrikes
    Tags:
    Israeli settlements, peace process, settlements, Donald Trump Jr, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok