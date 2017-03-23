US Senate Confirms Trump Nominee David Friedman to Be US Ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Senators approved the nomination of Friedman in a 52- 46 vote.

Senate Democrats had expressed concern about Friedman's support for illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and his stated opposition to a two-state solution.

The former attorney was one of Trump's principal advisors on the US-Israel relationship during the presidential campaign.

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/File Photo Netanyahu Notes Progress in Israeli-US West Bank Settlements Construction Talks

On February 6, Israel's parliament passed the law, legalizing almost 4,000 Jewish housing units on about 2,000 acres of privately owned Palestinian land, unleashing the wave of worldwide criticism.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Israel secured $3.1 billion in foreign funding in President Donald Trump's 2018 budget that was made public earlier.

Israel and the United States have enjoyed decades of fruitful cooperation in military and diplomatic spheres and the United States has been allocating billions to support Israel. US President Donald Trump has made a number of statements backing Israel during his campaign and after the victory.