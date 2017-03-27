Russia Urges All Sides Fighting Terrorism in Syria to Coordinate Actions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is calling on all forces fighting terrorism in Syria to coordinate their actions, including with Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"We are calling on those who were invited by the legitimate government and those who are there without such invitation, but who declared fighting terrorists their goal, to coordinate their actions. This includes coordination with the Syrian government as well," he told a press conference.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

Since September 2015 Russian aerospace forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Assad. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, following successful task fulfillment.