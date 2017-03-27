Register
    Situation at Syrian-Turkish border

    Russia Urges All Sides Fighting Terrorism in Syria to Coordinate Actions

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Middle East
    The Russian foreign minister called on sides fighting terrorists in Syria to coordinate their actions, including with Damascus.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is calling on all forces fighting terrorism in Syria to coordinate their actions, including with Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

    "We are calling on those who were invited by the legitimate government and those who are there without such invitation, but who declared fighting terrorists their goal, to coordinate their actions. This includes coordination with the Syrian government as well," he told a press conference.

    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Since September 2015 Russian aerospace forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Assad. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, following successful task fulfillment.

     

     

