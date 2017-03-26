Register
11:48 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017

    Crunch Time: Will Liberation of Raqqa Turn Into 'War of All Against All'?

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 71573

    With the clock ticking toward the beginning of the Raqqa operation, it remains unclear who will take part in the liberation of this self-proclaimed Daesh capital in Syria and what it will lead to, according to RIA Novosti political analyst Andrei Veselov.

    Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in this June 30, 2014, file photo
    © REUTERS/ Stringer/Files
    Conquest of Raqqa: Daesh Fortifying Besieged City, Beefing Up Defense
    On Friday, French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that a military operation to recapture the Syrian city of Raqqa is due to kick off in the coming days.

    For his part, Sipan Hemo, head of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia told Reuters in an exclusive interview that the operation would start in early April, and that the YPG forces are due to take part in the face of Turkey's opposition.   

    Even so, the final lineup of those who will participate in the Raqqa operation is still hard to define, RIA Novosti political analyst Andrey Veselov said, adding that the joint assault may turn into fighting between the storming sides.

    Autonomy for Bravery?

    A number of Kurdish publications claim that the US has already agreed with Kurdish leaders on the establishment of an autonomous Kurdistan in Syria in case of the capture of Raqqa.  Subsequently, this allegedly should add to creating an independent Kurdish state in Syria and Iraq.

    Muslim Mukhemmed, member of the Politburo of the Syrian Democratic Party of Kurdistan (PDK-S), and one of the leaders of the National Council of Syrian Kurds (ENKS), Muslim Muhammad, told Sputnik Turkey that "the Americans have this project."

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near vehicles carrying people fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near vehicles carrying people fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016

    At the same time, he said referring to the YPG that the project should take into account the interests of "all the Kurds of the region, and not only certain forces.

    "If this does not happen, then this state cannot be considered Kurdish. We stand for granting legal rights to all the Kurds who must decide their fate on their lands in Iraq and Syria all by themselves. Today, the focus should be on Syrian Kurdistan, and it deserves to get its rights," Muhammad said.

    Commenting on this, Veselov drew attention to the Americans' unwillingness to cooperate with the Turks on the Raqqa operation given that Ankara is up and arms against the creation of autonomous Kurdistan.

    Meanwhile, fierce fighting between the Arab-Kurdisf forces supported by US servicemen and Daesh terrorists is already under way northwest of Raqqa, according to Veselov.

    An Attempt to Reach a Consensus at a Turkish Resort

    During the talks in Antalya in early March, the heads of the General Staff of Russia, Turkey and the United States formally discussed a spate of security issues of mutual interest in Iraq and Syria.

    Apache Helicopter Firing Rockets
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Full Throttle: US Apache Helicopters to Take Part in Raqqa Operation
    The details were not disclosed, but according to Turkish media, the three men specifically touched upon principles that would help the sides to better coordinate efforts ahead of the Raqqa operation and avoid "friendly fire."

    Such precedents already happened before, Veselov said, referring to Russian warplanes mistakenly firing at Turkish soldiers near the town of al-Bab, where at least three people were killed and eleven more wounded.

    "Although Moscow has offered condolences to the Turkish side, Ankara had to acknowledge its share of the blame for what had happened due to the lack of proper coordination," he said, adding that Russia also berated Turkey for failing to deliver on its promise not to enter al-Bab.

    Between Democrats and Ankara

    Raqqa is surrounded from different sides by Turkish forces and Kurdish units which "categorically dislike each other," Veselov said, adding that the Syrian Kurds help those from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is blacklisted by Ankara as a separatist and terrorist organization.

    As for Washington, it is in an extremely ambiguous position, according to Veselov. On the one hand, Turkey is the US' NATO partner, but on the other — the Kurds are seen by Washington as its reliable ally in the fight against Daesh.

    "Cooperation both with Turkey and the Kurds was possible when they were more or less far way [from each other], but now they are practically in physical contact," Veselov said.

    The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which include not only Kurds but also Damascus' Arab opposition as well as Turkmen, Armenians and Assyrians, claim that will "not allow Turkey to storm Raqqa."

    "During a meeting with representatives of the American military command we made it clear that we will not allow Turkey to occupy the new areas.We see Turkey as an occupier of Northern Syria, and the US commanders have shared our point of view," SDF spokesman Talal Selo was quoted by Iran's Fars news agency as saying.

    For its part, Ankara demands that the US should immediately stop supporting the SDF. The Foreign Policy believes cooperating with Kurdish fighters may lead to Washington losing Turkey as a strategic ally.

    Bashar Assad and the US Marine Corps

    Despite the Syrian government troops recently being involved in heavy fighting in Aleppo and Palmyra, President Bashar Assad is not going to stay away from what is happening in Raqqa, Veselov said, referring to Assad's announcement of the beginning of a military operation to liberate Raqqa.

    "Now we are close to Raqqa. Our troops have reached the Euphrates River, which is very close to Rakka that remains the stronghold of Daesh. This is why Raqqa will be our priority," Assad said.

    Turkish military vehicles drive in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, as they head towards the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey's Gamble: Raqqa Offensive Risks 'Turning Into Vietnam For Ankara'
    With the SDF and Turkey at loggerheads with each other, the Syrian government are willing to cooperate with neither the SDF nor Ankara, Veselov said, adding that the situation was is aggravated by the deployment of US ground forces to the area adjacent to Raqqa. In this vein, he recalled that Washington have long been seeking the resignation of President Assad.

    According to the Washington Post, the United States recently sent several units of the Marine Corps to the area in addition to 500 US special force troops already operating there. Notably, the new units are equipped with heavy weapons, including the 155mm M777 Howitzer which is expected to provide fire support during the Raqqa assault.

    "In this very complicated situation, where 'all are against all' but all against Daesh, Russia acts as an ally and partner of Bashar Assad. At the same time, Russia has working contacts on the Syrian issue with Turkey, the United States, Kurds and even partly with the [Syrian] opposition, whose representatives have more than once visited Moscow," Veselov concluded.

    Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the liberation of Raqqa will not be an easy walk for the international coalition, and the coordination of all forces is crucial.

    US Marines
    © AP Photo/ Sakchai Lalit
    In Raqqa, Pentagon Looking to Make Up for Setbacks in Aleppo, Mosul
    "It is clear to any military specialist that the liberation of Raqqa will not be an easy walk for the international coalition. The real success and date of the completion of this operation will directly depend on the understanding and willingness to coordinate actions with all forces fighting against the international terrorism in Syria," Konashenkov said.

    He added that that the optimistic view of French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on the Raqqa operation was based on "some kind of special national sources of inspiration, not related to reality and the situation on the ground."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Fierce Fighting Between SDF Units, Daesh Militants Underway to Raqqa Northwest
    Syrian Army Regains Control of Last Major Daesh Stronghold to Raqqa Northwest
    Kurdish YPG Close to Liberating Tabqah Dam From Daesh Near Raqqa
    US Coalition Conducts 22 Strikes Near Syria's Raqqa - Joint Task Force
    Tags:
    establishment, project, rights, servicemen, military operation, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Turkey, Syria, United States, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok