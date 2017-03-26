Senior al Qaeda Terrorist Killed in US Airstrike in Afghanistan

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Syria Confirms Airstrike on School Near Raqqa Delivered by US-Led Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A well-known terrorist from al Qaeda was killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in Afghanistan, US Department of Defense said on Sunday.

"The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed that a U.S. counter-terrorism airstrike conducted March 19 in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, resulted in the death of Qari Yasin, a well-known al Qaida terrorist leader responsible for the deaths of dozens of innocent victims, including two American service members," the statement released by the Department reads.

According to the Pentagon, among other attacks that Yasin was responsible for was the bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad on September 20, 2008, which left dozens of people killed, among them two US officers.

"The death of Qari Yasin is evidence that terrorists who defame Islam and deliberately target innocent people will not escape justice," US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said, as cited in the statement.

A total of 8,400 US troops is currently deployed in Afghanistan, conducting counterterrorism operations and advising, assisting and training local forces to fight the Taliban.