Erdogan Says Upset About Interest Moscow, Washington Showing to Syrian Kurds

Turkey Expects Russia to Close Syrian Kurds' Office in Moscow - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Ankara is dissatisfied with the attention Russia and the United States are paying to the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"We are upset that Russia and the United States pay attention to the terrorist organization PYD. It should leave the territories it is occupying," Erdogan said, as aired by the CNN Turk channel.

Turkey considers the PYD an extension of the nationalist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist group in Turkey.

PYD is the leading left-wing Kurdish party of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Federation of Northern Syria – Rojava, which declared autonomy in March 2016 amid the six-year conflict in Syria.

The United States has been supporting the PYD forces to counter in Syria Daesh jihadist group, which led to the deterioration of the US-Turkey relations. Russia has repeatedly criticized the absence of the Kurds during the talks on Syrian reconciliation, while Ankara opposed to the move.