22:20 GMT +320 March 2017
    FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, released by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran

    Israeli Threats to Destroy Syria’s Air Defense Aimed at 'Advancing Own Interest'

    © AP Photo/ Amir Kholousi, ISNA
    Middle East
    101838424

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has warned that Israel will destroy Syrian air defense systems if it attempts to down Israeli aircraft again. The warning came after the Syrian S-200 air defense system shot down an Israeli warplane and hit another.

    The Syrian military officials said that the aircraft targeted a military site near Palmyra, whereas Israel says that they were aimed at an alleged weapons shipment to Hezbollah.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with professor Eyal Zisser, an expert on Syria from Tel Aviv University.

    “For the last several years when the Israeli intelligence gets information about a shipment of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah through Syria, Israel sends aircraft to attack that specific weaponry. The idea was not to interfere in the Syrian war or attack Syrian army positions but to attack shipment of weapons to Hezbollah,” Zisser said.

    He further spoke about which weapons Israel was trying to destroy saying that it was probably air missiles, as Hezbollah has so many of those already.

    Regarding Liberman’s response to this incident threatening to destroy Syria’s defense systems, the professor said, “The response is mainly rhetoric although sometimes in the Middle East rhetoric does lead to action and that needs to be avoided.”

    An Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the Blue Flag multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert
    © AP Photo/ JACK GUEZ
    Escalation Looming? Israel to Crush Syrian Air Defense if Jets Targeted Again
    Zisser further said that, “Israelis are following their own interest. These weapons are supplied to Hezbollah through Syrian territories so that makes Syria an enemy and in the eyes of Israel why not use the opportunity while Assad is struggling and is so busy with his own problems. Israel is using this as opportunity to advance its own interest.”

    Russia and Israel sort of had an agreement that any military equipment going from Iran to Hezbollah to fight against Daesh would not be used to attack Israel. Talking about this agreement, the professor said that any escalation of tension between Syria and Israel also threatens Russia’s military positions.

    “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Russian President Vladimir Putin only a week ago and they discussed those issues. Of course I think now there is an open channel aimed to avoid incidents like these … but Russia is working together with Iran to keep stability in Syria and that concerns Israel,” Zisser said.

    An Israeli F-15 E fighter jet takes off during an air show.
    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS COEX
    Netanyahu After Airstrikes in Syria: Israel Prevents Arming of Hezbollah
    He further said that the mission is to maintain friendly relations between the two countries and at the same time to express concern.

    “It is very good that Russia is playing the role because Russia has open channels to all sides and it’s in Russia’s interest but it can help all sides to avoid escalation and deterioration and so on,” the professor said.

    Zisser further spoke about Hezbollah and whether it actually poses any threat to Israel.

    On Friday, Israeli Intelligence and Atomic Energy Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed the attacks saying that it targeted a convoy which was supposedly carrying weapons to the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

    "The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on a convoy in Syria, carrying a batch of weapons for Hezbollah," Katz said in a statement, distributed by his press service.

    The Syrian Army command said in a statement it had downed one of the Israeli Air Force jets that violated its airspace, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied these claims to Sputnik.

    Tags:
    weapons, airspace violation, bilateral relations, escalation, threat, interview, S-200, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hezbollah, Benjamin Netanyahu, Syria, Israel
      arpito
      a Jew talking, there is no credibility here...
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Thanks for this Zionazi propaganda bullsh*t piece, NOT.

      The non-Semitic squatters in occupied Palestine are p*ssed because Syria did shot one of their "invincible" jets down, and over Zionazi occupied territory at that. That's tons of eggs all over their Polish-Lithuanian faces right there...
    • Reply
      avatar
      Balkanbandit
      Israels threat to destroy Syrian air defenses is a direct threat towards Russian military forces in the region, as they are involved in the air defense of Syria. Any attacks could result in the deaths of Russian personal, which would not be left unchallenged by Russia. Loss of Russian military personal would be bad enough, but to try to undermine Russian military technology, especially the S-300-400 systems after so much hype about its capability would not be tolerated. Any attack I believe would be met with a deadly Russian response against Israels military.
    • Reply
      Mystic-One
      All the blood of the Saints, Martyrs, Prophets and our Lord Jesus Christ is on their heads.
    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      in hearing the way this Jewish person talks it is pretty plain that the Syrian forces did in fact blow a Jewish F-16 into rubbish, and damaged another. The ground crews doing the shooting must be waiting for all those threats to come and play. A little success is a good thing. Scoring a kill and a hit is even better.
    • Reply
      avatar
      newdays
      Israel thinks it is invincible. One must forget even with the writer of the apartheid accusation, all buy the US agreed with it. One must also remember that even though Trump says he supports - he also lets others fight their own battles.
      Israel is not of eternal significance - they once had their land and lost it. They want a do-over but their God seems Mighty silent on their behalf.
