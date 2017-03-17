US Strike in Syria's Aleppo Targeted Adjacent Building, Not Mosque - Pentagon

© Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense Russian Military Awaits Pentagon's Comment on Deadly US Strike in Syria

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)On Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 42 people were killed, majority of which civilians, when an airstrike hit a mosque in the al-Jinah village southwest of Atareb in the western countryside of Aleppo.

"There are a lot of reports suggesting that we had targeted a mosque. We did not, we never would," Davis told reporters. "The building we targeted was adjacent to it."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!