21:16 GMT +316 March 2017
    Syrian army soldiers carry flags in the amphitheater of the historic city of Palmyra, Syria March 4, 2017.

    Syrian Army Retakes Strategic Heights East of Palmyra From Daesh

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (151)
    The Syrian Army liberated on Thursday the Mazar Mountains chain east of Palmyra in the Homs province from Daesh, according to a military source.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    'Tightening the Noose': Syrian Democratic Forces Gain Control Over Areas Around Raqqa
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The source told SANA news agency that the army established full control of the mountain chain about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) east of Palmyra, killed Daesh terrorists and destroyed their weapons.

    The army also cleared the area of mines and explosive devices.

    Later on Thursday, army backed by the the supporting forces took over the Mostadira mountain chain also east of the city.

    On March 2, the Syrian government forces regained control over Palmyra with the support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria. The operation was carried out with minimal losses among the anti-terrorist troops.

    Syrian regime fighters take position as they advance to retake the ancient city of Palmyra, from Islamic State (IS) group fighters on March 2, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Russian General Reveals Details of Palmyra's Liberation
    In May 2015, Daesh militants took hold of Palmyra, one of the most important centers of ancient civilization in the world. In March 2016, the Syrian army managed to liberate the city, however, in December 2016, the extremists captured Palmyra for the second time.

    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Daesh, Syrian Army, Palmyra, Syria
