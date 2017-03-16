Syrian Army Retakes Strategic Heights East of Palmyra From Daesh

The army also cleared the area of mines and explosive devices.
Later on Thursday, army backed by the the supporting forces took over the Mostadira mountain chain also east of the city.
On March 2, the Syrian government forces regained control over Palmyra with the support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria. The operation was carried out with minimal losses among the anti-terrorist troops.
The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.
