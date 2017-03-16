Some in Trump Team Ready to Cooperate With Syria on Fighting Terrorism

"As regards new [US] administration, its policy is less negative than the policy of the previous [administration] as among its representatives there are those who would like to coordinate with us in the fight against terrorism," Karim said.
He added that Damascus expected more clarity on the issue from Donald Trump administration.
"It is necessary to translate Washington's desire to combat terrorism into coordination with the Syrian authorities," Karim said.
Trump has repeatedly said that he was going to review the US strategy on fight against the Islamic State jihadist group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia). In particular, he said that the new administration would focus on the anti-terrorism fight itself, rather than on ousting the Syrian president, who, according to the US president, was "killing" IS.
All comments
Show new comments (0)