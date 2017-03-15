US Africa Command Monitoring Situation in Libya’s Oil Crescent - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Africa Command is monitoring the situation in Libya amid reports that Libyan National Army forces under Gen. Khalifa Haftar began a ground assault against the Benghazi Defense Brigades around Ras Lanuf oil port, Africa Command spokesperson Robyn Mack told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are monitoring the situation," Mack stated when asked to comment on the reports.

Mack said the Africa Command was not supporting Libyan National Army operations, including the reported airstrikes against the Benghazi Defense Brigades in the oil crescent region.

On March 3, Benghazi Defense Brigades seized control of Ras Lanuf Airport in central Libya amid a flurry of operations in the oil crescent region.

The group previously took control of Sidra and Ras Lanuf oil fields from Haftar's forces.

In a statement released earlier this week, Benghazi Defense Brigades claimed it was a group of Libyan nationals unaligned with any particular political party, organization or ideology. The group claims it wants to to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons from Benghazi.