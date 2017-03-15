US Seeks Custody of Jordanian Woman Connected to Terror Attack in Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On August 9, 2001, Al-Tamimi participated in a suicide bomb attack in a Jerusalem pizza parlor that killed 15 people, including two US citizens.

"[Ahlam Aref Ahmad ] Al-Tamimi was returned to Jordan upon her release from incarceration," the release stated. "Jordan’s courts, however, have ruled that their constitution forbids the extradition of Jordanian nationals."

© AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ Israeli Police Say Tel Aviv Shooting Linked to Criminal Gangs War, Not Terrorism

The Justice Department explained the United States will continue to work with its foreign partners to "obtain custody of Al-Tamimi so she can be held accountable for her role in the terrorist bombing."

Al-Tamimi pleaded guilty in August 2003 in an Israeli court to multiple counts of murder and was sentenced to 16 life terms of incarceration, the release stated.

After serving eight years of her sentence, Al-Tamimi was released in October 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, the release added.

On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that Al-Tamimi has been placed on its Most Wanted list.