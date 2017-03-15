Register
    What a Dope! US Ship Seizes Nearly 600 Pounds of Heroin in Arabian Sea

    © Flickr/ UK Ministry of Defence
    The US Navy's destroyer managed to seize 270 kilograms of heroin from a small sailboat in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday two weeks after an Australian ship had seized 800 kilograms of hashish in the same region.

    This file photo shows the US Navy's aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) operating in the Arabian Sea on April 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ US Navy
    US Navy Says It Seized Alleged Iranian Ship Carrying Weapons in Arabian Sea
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US destroyer Laboon seized 270 kilograms of heroin from a small sailboat in the Arabian Sea, the second major drug interdiction in two weeks, the Combined Maritime Forces announced in a press release on Tuesday.

    "Keeping these drugs off the street helps everyone, and keeps money from those who use the profits for harm," Laboon commander Jason Labott stated in the release.

    The Laboon was guided to its target by a Royal Canadian Navy helicopter, the release explained.

    Monday’s seizure came less than two weeks after an Australian naval vessel seized 800 kilograms of hashish in the area, Royal Canadian Navy commodore Haydn Edmundson explained.

    Haydn commands the region’s Combined Maritime Task Force, a 25-nation coalition based in the Persian Gulf nation of Bahrain that searches for terrorists and drugs on the high seas.

