© REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout US-Led Coalition Conducts Nine Strikes Against Daesh in Raqqa

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US Marines have been deployed to Syria to make sure coalition troops on the ground receive the necessary support in the fight to retake Raqqa from the Daesh, US Central Command commander Gen. Joseph Votel said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"Our intention here with this — and this fell within the authorities that are provided to me right now — was to ensure that we had redundant capable fire support on the ground to support our partners," Votel stated. "[We want to] ensure that we could take advantage of the opportunities, to ensure that we continue progress that we have been seeing."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!