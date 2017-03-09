US-Led Coalition Conducts Nine Strikes Against Daesh in Raqqa

"Near Ar Raqqah, nine strikes engaged four ISIS [Islamic State]tactical units; destroyed three weapons caches, two mortar systems, an artillery system, an ISIS training center, a vehicle, a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device] and a fighting position," the release stated on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US media reported that Marines belonging to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit had arrived in Syria to establish an outpost in support of the operation to liberate Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital.
Five further strikes near Deir ez-Zor on Wednesday destroyed two barges, five well heads, a vehicle and an Daesh tactical unit, engaged an additional tactical unit and damaged two barges.
Near Mosul, five strikes destroyed six vehicles, five tanker trucks, buildings, vehicles, a weapons storage facility and four VBIEDs; damaged 32 supply routes; suppressed nine mortar teams, a sniper team, a medium machine gun team; and engaged four further tactical units.
The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.
