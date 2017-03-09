US-Led Coalition Conducts Nine Strikes Against Daesh in Raqqa

© AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic US-Led Coalition Conducts Four Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria conducted 22 strikes consisting of 82 engagements against the Russian-outlawed terror group Islamic State [Daesh] on Wednesday, including nine near Raqqa in Syria, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Ar Raqqah, nine strikes engaged four ISIS [Islamic State]tactical units; destroyed three weapons caches, two mortar systems, an artillery system, an ISIS training center, a vehicle, a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device] and a fighting position," the release stated on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US media reported that Marines belonging to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit had arrived in Syria to establish an outpost in support of the operation to liberate Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital.

Five further strikes near Deir ez-Zor on Wednesday destroyed two barges, five well heads, a vehicle and an Daesh tactical unit, engaged an additional tactical unit and damaged two barges.

© Photo: ARAB 24 US-Led Coalition Carries Out 2 Strikes Against Daesh Near Manbij

In Iraq, the coalition conducted eight strikes consisting of 61 engagements. Two strikes near Tal Afar engaged two Daesh tactical units and a staging area and destroyed three vehicles and a building. An additional strike near Rawah engaged an Daesh tactical unit and destroyed two heavy machine guns and a weapons cache.

Near Mosul, five strikes destroyed six vehicles, five tanker trucks, buildings, vehicles, a weapons storage facility and four VBIEDs; damaged 32 supply routes; suppressed nine mortar teams, a sniper team, a medium machine gun team; and engaged four further tactical units.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.