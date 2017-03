MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iraqi security forces intend to liberate Mosul from militants in the nearest future, Iraq's Ambassador to Russia Haidar Hadi told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We hope that Daesh will be defeated in a very short time," Hadi said. "We hope to complete the operation quickly because Daesh militants' morale is very low now."

began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops have managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remains under militant control.

Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.