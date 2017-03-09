Helping Hand: Japan to Give Over $13Mln in UN Aid to Yemeni Children

The agreement was signed by Japanese UN Ambassador Koro Bessho and UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake on Wednesday.
The money will be used to improve the lives of some 600,000 Yemeni children, Lake said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015. A Saudi-led coalition of Persian Gulf countries intervened the same month and has since been criticized for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure.
