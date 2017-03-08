Iraq Removed From US Travel Ban for Anti-Daesh Effort

"I think both [reasons played a role]," Toner said on Tuesday when asked about the two factors affecting Trump’s decision.
On Monday, Trump signed a new executive order on immigration that blocks individuals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, as well as suspends the Refugees Admissions program for the next 120 days. Unlike the first order signed in January and suspended by a court in February, Iraqi nationals are not included in the new ban which applies to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
All comments
Show new comments (0)