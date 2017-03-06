Register
    Fire engulfs the top floor of the Taj Mahal hotel, site of one of the shootouts with terrorists in Mumbai on late November 26, 2008.

    Pakistan-Based Groups Carried Out 2008 Mumbai Attacks - Ex-Security Advisor

    © AFP 2016/ Lorenzo TUGNOLI
    The admission by the former Pakistani defense maven adds weight to what India has been saying since the attack almost 10 years ago.

    The border between India and Pakistan in Suchetgar area
    © REUTERS/ Mukesh Gupta/Files
    India to Consider Revision of Water Treaty With Pakistan After Kashmir Attack
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Mahmud Ali Durrani, former Pakistan National Security Advisor, admitted that Pakistan-based groups were behind the Mumbai attacks of November 26, 2008.

    Though Durrani said the Pakistan government had no role in the attacks, his admission has added heft to Indian claims that the Mumbai attacks were hatched and carried out by Pakistani terror groups.

    “26/11 Mumbai strike, carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan, was a classic trans-border terrorist event,” Durrani said at a conference on combating terrorism at a defense think-tank in Delhi.

    Security personnel bring Shaikh Mohammad Abul Kashem, a spiritual leader of “Neo JMB”, in front of media after his March 2 arrest by Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    Bangladeshi Police Detain Terror Group Leader Suspected of Dhaka Cafe Attack
    The former Pakistan NSA also hit out at Jamat-Ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed. “Hafiz Saeed has no utility, we should act against him,” Durrani said.

    Earlier this month, India had asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and put on trial Hafiz Saeed, who is currently under house arrest in Lahore, under the anti-terrorism law.

    New Delhi made this demand as a reply to Islamabad’s request to send 24 Indian witnesses to record their statements in the case.

    The Pakistan government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four others under house arrest in Lahore under the country’s anti-terrorism act.

    Hafiz Saeed carries a reward of $10 million and has been put under house arrest after the Mumbai terror attacks, but was freed by the court in 2009.

    India and China have been at a stalemate over getting Saeed added to the United Nations’ list of terrorists. China has struck down any Indian move to this effect.

