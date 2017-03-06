Syrian Troops Liberate Seven Settlements From Daesh, Kill Dozens of Mercenaries

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Several dozen mercenaries, foreign-born fighters among them, were killed in the special operation, Syria's SANA news service cited a military command official as saying.

The Syrian armed forces press office said Saturday they had cleared 29 settlements in eastern Aleppo province from Daesh over an unspecified period.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.