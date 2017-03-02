Syrian Army Destroys Jabhat Fatah al Sham’s Command Post Near Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Syrian army also established control over the tunnel, which was meant to be used for transportation of militants from Harasta to residential areas of Damascus, according to SANA news agency.

Harasta is located 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) from Damascus and is one of the few battlegrounds near the Syrian capital. Regaining control over the settlement will give the Syrian army an opportunity to ensure safe transport connection between Damascus and the city of Homs.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.