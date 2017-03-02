Register
23:21 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Fighters from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front. (File)

    Syrian Army Destroys Jabhat Fatah al Sham’s Command Post Near Damascus

    © AFP 2016/ Fadi al-Halabi / AMC
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    225980

    The Syrian army destroyed a command post of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group, outlawed in Russia, in the town of Harasta near the country’s capital of Damascus, local media reported on Thursday.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Syrian army also established control over the tunnel, which was meant to be used for transportation of militants from Harasta to residential areas of Damascus, according to SANA news agency.

    The town of Al-Shaykh Maskin, liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from ISIS militants in Syria's Daraa province. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Syrian Army Repels Nusra Front Militants Attack on Daraa City
    Harasta is located 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) from Damascus and is one of the few battlegrounds near the Syrian capital. Regaining control over the settlement will give the Syrian army an opportunity to ensure safe transport connection between Damascus and the city of Homs.

    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Repels Attack of Nusra Front Militants on Daraa City
    Police Conduct Searches Across Germany, UK Over Suspects Aiding al-Nusra Front
    Free Syrian Army Should Expand Battle Against al-Nusra Front - Russian Military
    Tags:
    Syrian Armed Forces, Daesh, Al-Nusra Front, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      Jabhat Fatah al Sham aka America's Bitch.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Time DAMASCUS discuss with Russia , about the U.S SAFE cities that are in place already.

      See , the second U.S spoke with Russia about security to prevent accidents, I KNEW, it would be a STUPID DEAL.
      Russia was PROUD to arrange with PARTNERS, of U.S military, ways and rules to prevent accidents.
      As ALWAYS, Russia is SO DESPERATE for any partnership, that ...OH They will CALL US!!!! ( see the movie of Despicable Me , when minions celebrate their all their work)..Believe it or NOT that happened at Russian PARLIAMENT.
      the RESULT? Now they added flying over areas protected by NATO U.S, to protect the MERCENARIES that attacked the gov to remove ASSAD, AL NUSRA and the rest are there too.
      Same DUMB STORY , over and over and over and over.

      And now NATO wants to TALK, soon Kaliningrad will fall, so will Crimea , Belarus and Georgia , Ukraine will sign up for NATO'S CASH. That will disappear shortly after and the BAILOUTS, and DEBTS plus AUSTERITY , will replace the JOY.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok