Russia Ceases Bombing US Allies in Syria After Deconfliction Call - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian forces in Syria ceased an accidental bombing of Syrian Arab Coalition fighters near Manbij on Tuesday after the United States made a call through the joint deconfliction channel, Operation Inherent Resolve commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said at a press briefing.
"Some quick calls were made through our deconfliction channels and the Russians acknowledged and stopped bombing there," Townsend told reporters on Wednesday.
The commander stressed that Russia likely believed the area was held by the outlawed Daesh militants, who had previously moved out ahead of an advance by Turkish partners.
"Yesterday we had some Russian aircraft and regime aircraft bomb some villages that, I believe, they thought were held by ISIS [Daesh], yet they were actually — on the ground were some of our Syrian Arab Coalition forces," he said.
US forces were about four or five kilometers (2.5-3 miles) away when they observed the incident and contacted their Russian counterparts.
"We used that mechanism, and it worked," Townsend said.
However, there were some casualties among the Syrian Arab Coalition, the commander added.
The airstrikes took place in a village near al-Bab, 9-12 miles from Manbij where Syrian Arab Coalition fighters were on the ground.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete What a stark difference between Russia and the lawless US. When this same thing happened several months ago (NATO bombed the SAA and over 60 soldiers were killed) Russia tried to call their US counterparts during the bombing only to discover that they were out to lunch and unavailable. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Yankee, get out of the way, Russia is working and they are doing it just great. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Waller explains: Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bomb them all out of Syria !!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Accidental bombing my @ss, this was either a tit-for-tat operation against the US fascists or a little reminder of what is to be expected should the US go too far with it´s partition plans.
Syria is NOT engulfed in a civil war. That is Pentagon, Obama administration propaganda. Syria has been invaded by foreign powers. US/Gulf State proxies ISIS and Daesh, Turkey, the U.S. itself and Israel. Only the Russians and their coalition of Iran and Hezbollah who are fighting the terrorist hoard are in Syria legally.
A salute to Moscow for that. US inbreeds don't understand the subtle art of Diplomacy but this is certainly something they can relate to.