21:34 GMT +301 March 2017
    Su-25 fighters

    Russia Ceases Bombing US Allies in Syria After Deconfliction Call - Coalition

    Middle East
    9157365

    The commander of the Operation Inherent Resolve said Moscow had stopped accidental bombing of the US-led coalition's allies after a deconfliction call.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian forces in Syria ceased an accidental bombing of Syrian Arab Coalition fighters near Manbij on Tuesday after the United States made a call through the joint deconfliction channel, Operation Inherent Resolve commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said at a press briefing.

    "Some quick calls were made through our deconfliction channels and the Russians acknowledged and stopped bombing there," Townsend told reporters on Wednesday.

    The commander stressed that Russia likely believed the area was held by the outlawed Daesh militants, who had previously moved out ahead of an advance by Turkish partners.

    "Yesterday we had some Russian aircraft and regime aircraft bomb some villages that, I believe, they thought were held by ISIS [Daesh], yet they were actually — on the ground were some of our Syrian Arab Coalition forces," he said.

    US forces were about four or five kilometers (2.5-3 miles) away when they observed the incident and contacted their Russian counterparts.

    "We used that mechanism, and it worked," Townsend said.

    However, there were some casualties among the Syrian Arab Coalition, the commander added.

    The airstrikes took place in a village near al-Bab, 9-12 miles from Manbij where Syrian Arab Coalition fighters were on the ground.

    Soldiers carry ammunition as Turkish artillery fire from the border near Kilis toward northern Syria, in Kilis, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 15, 2016
    Mission Accomplished: Turkey Secures Border From Daesh After Liberating al-Bab
    The United States and Russia signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure flight safety during combat missions over Syria.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

    Tags:
    Operation Inherent Resolve, The Syrian war, Stephen Townsend, Manbij, Syria, United States, Russia
      avatar
      TravelAbout
      What a stark difference between Russia and the lawless US. When this same thing happened several months ago (NATO bombed the SAA and over 60 soldiers were killed) Russia tried to call their US counterparts during the bombing only to discover that they were out to lunch and unavailable.
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      Yankee, get out of the way, Russia is working and they are doing it just great.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Al-Fateh 1st Sept.
      Waller explains:

      Syria is NOT engulfed in a civil war. That is Pentagon, Obama administration propaganda. Syria has been invaded by foreign powers. US/Gulf State proxies ISIS and Daesh, Turkey, the U.S. itself and Israel. Only the Russians and their coalition of Iran and Hezbollah who are fighting the terrorist hoard are in Syria legally.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jameskees
      Bomb them all out of Syria !!!
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Accidental bombing my @ss, this was either a tit-for-tat operation against the US fascists or a little reminder of what is to be expected should the US go too far with it´s partition plans.

      A salute to Moscow for that. US inbreeds don't understand the subtle art of Diplomacy but this is certainly something they can relate to.
    Show new comments (0)

