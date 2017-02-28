Erdogan: Kurdish PYD/YPG Militia Forces Must Leave Syrian Manbij

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) must leave the northern city of Manbij as it is going to be the next target of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

“Manbij is not a place for the PYD or YPG … it belongs to Arabs,” Erdogan told reporters as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

On Monday, Turkish presidential adviser Ilnur Cevik said that Turkey plans to end its Euphrates Shield operation in Syria after capturing Manbij from Kurdish militants.

The operation by Turkey and FSA fighters began on August 24, 2016. The city of Jarabulus in northern Syria was taken before Al Bab was liberated. Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.