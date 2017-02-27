Saudi Arabia Turns to Iraq in Search of a 'Mediator' to Establish Ties With Iran

© AFP 2016/ MOHAMED EL-SHAHED Saudi Arabia Looks to Working With Trump to Resolve Middle East Crises - FM

At a press-conference, the minister said that the kingdom is seeking to build a strong relationship with Iran and both sides have an intention to take on joint counterterrorism efforts.

"It's the hope of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to build excellent relations between the two brotherly countries. There are also many shared interests, from fighting extremism and terrorism [to] opportunities for investment and trade between the two countries," Al-Jubeir was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, Ali al Tamimi, an expert in international law, said that since 1990 ties between Riyadh and Baghdad have been in a state of decay, with no sign of improvement.

"This visit was possible due to efforts by the Iraqi government at the Munich Security Conference. Iraq wants to join forces with Saudi Arabia in fighting terrorism. Baghdad is waging war on terrorism, and neighboring Saudi Arabia could help rebuild the country," al Tamimi said.

The expert also noted that for Riyadh this visit was also of regional importance.

"The kingdom wants to use Iraq to establish contacts with Iran. They need some kind of a mediator to resolve problems," he said.

At the global level, Saudi Arabia wants to establish aerial communications and trade with Iraq.

"Saudi Arabia is not only an important regional player, but also an influential actor in the international arena. Riyadh could influence certain global decisions and could help Baghdad defeat terrorism," al Tamimi pointed out.

According to Hadi Jalu Muri, a "public outcry in Iraq over the visit is possible because many believe that Riyadh is among those responsible for the plagues Iraq is facing today."

At the same time, he noted, the visit was welcomed by many in Iraqi political circles, including by some Shia movements.

He expressed hope that "many political, economic and security changes" are now likely to happen in Iraq.

Finally, the expert suggested that the "US wants Saudi Arabia to be more involved in the situation in Iraq, in order to restrict Iranian influence there."

