27 February 2017
    A Saudi man passes the al-Faisaliya tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Saudi Arabia Turns to Iraq in Search of a 'Mediator' to Establish Ties With Iran

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Middle East
    On February 25, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir made a surprising visit to Iraq. Al-Jubeir’s trip was the first official visit to Iraq by a Saudi foreign minister since 1990 and the first high-level visit since the 2003 United States-led invasion.

    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.
    © AFP 2016/ MOHAMED EL-SHAHED
    Saudi Arabia Looks to Working With Trump to Resolve Middle East Crises - FM
    At a press-conference, the minister said that the kingdom is seeking to build a strong relationship with Iran and both sides have an intention to take on joint counterterrorism efforts.

    "It's the hope of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to build excellent relations between the two brotherly countries. There are also many shared interests, from fighting extremism and terrorism [to] opportunities for investment and trade between the two countries," Al-Jubeir was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

    In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, Ali al Tamimi, an expert in international law, said that since 1990 ties between Riyadh and Baghdad have been in a state of decay, with no sign of improvement.

    "This visit was possible due to efforts by the Iraqi government at the Munich Security Conference. Iraq wants to join forces with Saudi Arabia in fighting terrorism. Baghdad is waging war on terrorism, and neighboring Saudi Arabia could help rebuild the country," al Tamimi said.

    The expert also noted that for Riyadh this visit was also of regional importance.

    "The kingdom wants to use Iraq to establish contacts with Iran. They need some kind of a mediator to resolve problems," he said.

    Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari.
    © AP Photo/ Karim Kadim
    Iraq to Continue Fighting Daesh in Neighboring Countries – Foreign Minister
    At the global level, Saudi Arabia wants to establish aerial communications and trade with Iraq.

    "Saudi Arabia is not only an important regional player, but also an influential actor in the international arena. Riyadh could influence certain global decisions and could help Baghdad defeat terrorism," al Tamimi pointed out.

    According to Hadi Jalu Muri, a "public outcry in Iraq over the visit is possible because many believe that Riyadh is among those responsible for the plagues Iraq is facing today."

    Muslim pilgrims make their way to throw stones at a pillar, symbolizing the stoning of Satan in a ritual called Jamarat, the last rite of the annual hajj, in the Mina neighborhood of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Iran, Saudi Arabia Discuss Iranian Pilgrims Rejoining Hajj
    At the same time, he noted, the visit was welcomed by many in Iraqi political circles, including by some Shia movements.

    He expressed hope that "many political, economic and security changes" are now likely to happen in Iraq.

    Finally, the expert suggested that the "US wants Saudi Arabia to be more involved in the situation in Iraq, in order to restrict Iranian influence there."

     

