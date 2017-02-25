Register
12:54 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the Syrian invitees in the presence of members of the UN Security Council and the International Syria Support Group in the context of the resumption of intra-Syrian talks at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017

    Day Two of Syrian Peace Talks in Geneva Wraps Up With 'No Game Plan'

    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    222302

    The second day of Syrian peace talks wrapped up in Geneva on Friday with no signs of progress and the participating sides apparently unaware of the way the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, was going to direct the negotiations.

    Jordan Flag
    © Flickr/ Isriya Paireepairit
    Jordan to Participate in Syria Peace Talks in Geneva - Source
    The Intra-Syrian talks kicked off on Thursday with Staffan de Mistura holding separate bilateral meetings with representatives of the Syrian government and opposition groups. He then said that separate consultations would continue on Friday.

    What’s the game plan?

    Some of the participants Sputnik talked to said they were unaware about the “game plan” for the talks, the first such meeting in almost a year.

    “Maybe Mr. De Mistura left the situating up in the air to prevent any problems arising from the very start,” Jamal Mohammed Suleiman, a representative of the opposition Cairo Platform told Sputnik.

    Briefing reporters ahead of the fourth round of the talks in Geneva, the Cairo Platform’s leader Jihad Makdissi described the upcoming talks as “a blind date” with Mr. de Mistura who, inviting the delegations to come to Geneva, failed to provide them with any definitive itinerary.

    “I have no meetings with de Mistura scheduled for today. Maybe we’ll meet tomorrow,” Makdissi told Sputnik on Friday.

    Meanwhile, sources close to Staffan de Mistura said that he certainly has a game plan and his office is working according to this plan.

    They refused to elaborate though arguing that if published, it could have a negative impact on the negotiations and could even prompt some of the delegations to misinterpret it and walk out.

    Unspecified proposals

    “Today we met with Mr. de Mistura to discuss the format of the upcoming talks. He handed us a document which we agreed to study. I will discuss it during our next meeting and will inform him about our position,” Jaafari told reports after the meeting.

    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the Syrian invitees in the presence of members of the UN Security Council and the International Syria Support Group in the context of the resumption of intra-Syrian talks at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Syria Geneva Talks Format Must Expand to Include Civil Society - Opposition
    Still, despite all the mist surrounding the Geneva parley, some information has started seeping into the media.

    A source close to the talks’ organizers, said that some "limited progress” would be achieved during the present round, but added that there would hardly be any direct talks between government and opposition delegations.

    During three previous rounds of talks in Geneva last year, the rivals never sat down at the same table, instead leaving de Mistura to shuttle between them.

    The source also said that the opposition delegates could merge to take on the official Syrian delegation.

    “We still have to work this out,” he told Sputnik.

    He added that the planned arrival by the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle Eastern and African desk, Sergei Vershinin, would hardly bring about any breakthrough in the talks.

    U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura leaves after a news conference after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    De Mistura Gives Geneva Delegations Procedural Paper, Calls for Mutual Respect
    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    No Agreement to Merge Delegations at Intra-Syrian Talks Between Cairo Group, HNC
    Geneva Intra-Syrian Talks Finally Enable Political Settlement - German FM
    Tags:
    no progress, bilateral meetings, game plan, Syrian peace talks, Daesh, UN, Al-Nusra Front, Jihad Makdissi, Vladimir Putin, Staffan de Mistura, Bashar Jaafari, Syria, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok