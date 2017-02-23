Saudi Arabian University Expels Female Students for 'Masculine Appearance'

The female students were apparently expelled because they wore "men's haircuts, no make-up, jewelry or accessories, men's clothing brands, [had a] masculine gait, sharp facial features, broad shoulders and a mole on the face," the newspaper reported.
The women dispute the charge. They said that moles, sharp facial features and broad shoulders are things they can't do anything about. They don't wear make-up because of sensitive skin, said their hair is a normal length, that they have a normal gait and had been wearing unisex sports clothes.
Experts told the newspaper that the students may be able to appeal the decision and get a more lenient punishment by sending a written plea to the relevant authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete while i do NOT support Saudi Arabia.. i absolutely agree here! a pet peeve of mine is masculine women.. yeuk. i love soft, delicate, feminine women. you can work out and stay in shape.. but don't go overboard.. keep yo *ish feminine. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Too masculine", you say? Here is a couple of tests out of the life of Huckleberry Finn to see if they are "too masculine." First, can they thread a needle. Second, throw something into their laps. If they open their legs to catch it, they are a girl. If they close their legs, they are "too masculine." Now shaving those same legs is another matter to be considered... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Flaming hypocrites! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete American Socialist, Maybe women should decide for themselves? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, They can consider it without any advice from men though...? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Jonathan Ferguson, Who cares who raises the issues or examples? It was a woman that discovered the ruse of Finn.
American Socialist
marcanhalt
Jonathan Ferguson
I thought if they wore make-up, then they are considered whores?
They can't win...
Double binds made by men.
Jonathan Fergusonin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
Jonathan Fergusonin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
marcanhaltin reply toJonathan Ferguson(Show commentHide comment)