Saudi Arabian University Expels Female Students for 'Masculine Appearance'

Umm al-Qura University in Saudi Arabia has expelled 27 female students because they looked like men, the group of women told " Mecca ," the local newspaper.

The female students were apparently expelled because they wore "men's haircuts, no make-up, jewelry or accessories, men's clothing brands, [had a] masculine gait, sharp facial features, broad shoulders and a mole on the face," the newspaper reported.

The women dispute the charge. They said that moles, sharp facial features and broad shoulders are things they can't do anything about. They don't wear make-up because of sensitive skin, said their hair is a normal length, that they have a normal gait and had been wearing unisex sports clothes.

Experts told the newspaper that the students may be able to appeal the decision and get a more lenient punishment by sending a written plea to the relevant authorities.



