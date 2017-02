DUBAI (Sputnik) — The UAE Federal Supreme Court of Appeals sentenced a 29-year-old Emirati to life imprisonment over premeditated attempted manslaughter of a US citizen, local media reported Wednesday.

According to The National media outlet, the crime took place in Al Bahia in May, the victim was injured but survived.

The man was also found guilty of terror-related offences, including a plot to bomb the headquarters of Sky News Arabia in Abu Dhabi, Al Arabiya in Dubai and propagating terrorist ideologies online.