US Troops Come Under Fire During Operation to Free Iraq’s Mosul From Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US servicemen have come under fire while supporting Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) in the operation to liberate the city of Mosul from the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (outlawed in Russia), Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. John Dorrian said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"They [US troops] have come under fire at different times. They have returned fire at different times in and around Mosul," Dorrian said.

The spokesman noted that US forward air controllers have been operating very close to the front lines in the Mosul theater, but remained among the command elements.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by the Daesh in June 2014. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017, while its western part remains under terrorists’ control.

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the operations to liberate the western part of the city.