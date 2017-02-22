Register
18:10 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraq Airstrike

    US-Led Coalition Strikes Oil Refineries, Rigs in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 133 0 0

    The US-led coalition air forces launched 32 strikes consisting of 93 engagements in Iraq and Syria against the Daesh targets, according to the statement of the Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Armed men in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as US special operations forces walk in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US May Need to Deploy Additional Troops to Fight Daesh in Syria - Central Command
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) conducted 32 strikes consisting of 93 engagements in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, including nine airstrikes near Deir ez-Zor, the Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Dayr Az Zawr [Deir ez-Zor], nine strikes destroyed seven modular oil refineries, two workover oil rigs and a pump jack," the release stated on Wednesday.

    On Friday, the US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said senior leaders of the Daesh are leaving the Syrian city of Raqqa and moving operations to Deir ez-Zor and Madan.

    The coalition carried out 14 additional strikes in Syria on Tuesday, engaging seven Daesh tactical units and destroying fighting positions, bridges and vehicles near Raqqa and Palmyra.

    US Army Spcl. Eli Butcher of Charlie Company, from the 1-22 Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, counts 25mm rounds of depleted uranium ammunition, 11 February, 2004, at his base in Tikrit, 180 km (110 miles) north of Baghdad
    © AFP 2016/ STAN HONDA
    Confirmed: US Used Depleted Uranium Shells Against Daesh in Syria
    In Iraq, the coalition conducted nine strikes consisting of 57 engagements near Mosul, Bayji, Rawah, Tal Afar and Baghdad.

    The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, vehicles, weapons caches, command and control nodes, while also suppressing 13 mortar teams, among other targets.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Related:

    US May Need Additional Troops to Fight Daesh in Syria - Central Command
    US-Led Coalition Carries Out Six Strikes Against Daesh Near Iraq’s Mosul
    US-Led Coalition Commander Claims 60,000 Daesh Terrorists Killed
    Confirmed: US Used Depleted Uranium Shells Against Daesh in Syria
    Tags:
    airstrikes, Daesh, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Mexican Standoff
    Mexican Standoff
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok