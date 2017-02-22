US-Led Coalition Strikes Oil Refineries, Rigs in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN US May Need to Deploy Additional Troops to Fight Daesh in Syria - Central Command

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) conducted 32 strikes consisting of 93 engagements in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, including nine airstrikes near Deir ez-Zor, the Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Dayr Az Zawr [Deir ez-Zor], nine strikes destroyed seven modular oil refineries, two workover oil rigs and a pump jack," the release stated on Wednesday.

On Friday, the US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said senior leaders of the Daesh are leaving the Syrian city of Raqqa and moving operations to Deir ez-Zor and Madan.

The coalition carried out 14 additional strikes in Syria on Tuesday, engaging seven Daesh tactical units and destroying fighting positions, bridges and vehicles near Raqqa and Palmyra.

© AFP 2016/ STAN HONDA Confirmed: US Used Depleted Uranium Shells Against Daesh in Syria

In Iraq, the coalition conducted nine strikes consisting of 57 engagements near Mosul, Bayji, Rawah, Tal Afar and Baghdad.

The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, vehicles, weapons caches, command and control nodes, while also suppressing 13 mortar teams, among other targets.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.