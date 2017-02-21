Register
    Smoke billowing from buildings in Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul

    US-Led Coalition Carries Out Six Strikes Against Daesh Near Iraq’s Mosul

    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    The US-led air forces launched 26 strikes consisting of 89 engagements in Iraq and Syria, including six strikes in Mosul against the Daesh targets, according to the statement of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Iraqi security forces advance towards the western side of Mosul, Iraq February 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily
    Daesh Terrorists Buckle Under Iraqi Troops in Western Mosul
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) conducted 26 strikes consisting of 89 engagements in Iraq and Syria on Monday, including six airstrikes near Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Mosul, six strikes…destroyed 11 mortar systems, three ISIS [Daesh] headquarters, three ISIS-held buildings, two anti-air artillery systems, two tactical vehicles, two supply caches, a front-end loader, a fighting position, a weapons facility, a VBIED and an IED," the release stated on Tuesday.

    The strikes also engaged two Daesh tactical units, damaged nine supply routes and suppressed 14 mortar teams and a tactical unit.

    On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the beginning of operations to liberate the western part of Mosul from the Daesh. Iraqi troops backed by the coalition freed the eastern part of the city in January after a four-month operation.

    The coalition carried out three additional strikes in Iraq on Monday, engaging two Daesh tactical units and destroying buildings, a staging area, weapons cache, VBIED, two VBIED facilities, a tactical vehicle and a drone near Bayji, Kisik and Tal Afar.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carry weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in frontline near university of Mosul, Iraq, January 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Saad
    Iraqi Forces Clear Daesh From 14 Villages in Mosul Neighborhood - Commander
    In Syria, the coalition conducted 17 strikes consisting of 28 engagements near Al Bab, Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra and Raqqa.

    The strikes engaged Islamic State tactical units, destroyed buildings, fighting positions, a VBIED, weapons facility, oil wellheads and tanker trucks and damaged a bridge and a building.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

    Tags:
    airstrikes, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, Daesh, Mosul, Iraq, Syria, United States
