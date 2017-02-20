US Ground Troops in Syria to 'Jeopardize Efforts to Settle Crisis Politically'

The US Defense Department "might propose that the US send conventional ground combat forces into northern Syria for the first time to speed up the fight against ISIS (Daesh)", according to a recent CNN report.

"It's possible that you may see conventional forces hit the ground in Syria for some period of time," the channel quotes one defense official, without revealing his name, as saying.

The official however reportedly emphasized that any decision is "ultimately up to President Donald Trump, who has ordered his defense secretary to come up with a proposal to combat ISIS before the end of the month."

Commenting on the above contemplations, Khalaf al-Muftah, a member of the Syrian Regional Leadership of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party told Sputnik that the Syrian government strongly opposes the suggestion as it will jeopardize all Syrian government efforts to settle the conflict politically.

"The foreign intervention is rejected by all Syrian political forces, as it will only escalate tensions and re-instigate the conflict. Interference will threaten the security of the whole region, especially of Iraq and Lebanon," he told Sputnik.

Besides, the politician said, it will ruin all the efforts of the Syrian government to settle the conflict politically and will create big problems for the US leadership.

However apart from being opposed by the Syrian leadership, this decision also runs contrary to international law, the politician said.

According to international legislation, the US should apply to the UN Security Council, which should further approve of the operation.

"Russia, China and Syria's other allies will use their right to veto this initiative," Khalaf al-Muftah suggested.

Ahead of the more intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva and following peace negotiations in Astana, the question on everyone's minds is whether Syrians will be able to return to a normal life and heal the scars of war when the conflict comes to an end.

Since 2011, the country has been marred by the ongoing war. The unrest grew out of the 2011 Arab Spring protests. Many protesters originally urged for political reforms, more freedom and pluralism.

However, two or three weeks later these demonstrations were hijacked by Islamist terrorists and their Western and regional backers, who not only sought to topple President Bashar al-Assad but also began to kill off ethnic and religious minorities in the country.

The internal fighting between government forces and various Western- and Wahhabi backed opposition and terrorist groups has claimed thousands of lives. The conflict has compelled over 4 million people to leave their homes.