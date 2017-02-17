Tragic Fate of Yazidi Children Forced to be Suicide Bombers by Daesh

© AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed Yazidi Women Released From Daesh Sex Slavery in Iraq

The two brothers aged 15 and 16 were taken prisoner during an attack on Sinjar in August 2014 by Daesh terrorists.

In the video footage they first say that they are going to blow themselves up and then one of them commits an attack in the west of Mosul whereas, the other in the district of Tal Afar east of Mosul.

The head of the Department of the Ministry of Yazidis and Iraqi Kurdistan Hayri Bozani told Sputnik Turkey that Daesh terrorists abduct Yazidi children and then convert them into suicide bombers by exposing them to different sorts of training.

“There are more than 1,000 Yazidi children in the hands of the terrorists right now. First of all, the jihadists convert them to Islam. Then the children are taught the basics of Shariah and are prepared to carry out terrorist attacks as suicide bombers,” Bozani said.

He further said that it is currently unknown how many Yazidi children have been used as suicide bomberw, but it is known that there are more than 100 children undergoing training to commit terrorist acts right now.

According to Bozani this information comes from children that have been rescued from Daesh’s clutches.

“To date, we have rescued 13 children from the tragic fate of being forced to wear a suicide bomber's belt. Yazidi children are kept in captivity by Daesh both in Syria and Iraq but most are kept in the Raqqa region,” the head said.

He further said that they were moved from Mosul en masse after the active phase of the operation began. In addition to the children, Yazidi women were also captured and brought in as slaves.

As Bozani noted, a total of 2,900 Yazidis have been released from the clutches of the terrorists. However, the terrorists managed to kill over 2,000 Yazidis that were previously captured.

The head urged the international community to assist in liberating the Yazidi population from Daesh captivity.