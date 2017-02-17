Register
18:20 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Tu-95MS strategic bomber

    Russian Long-Range Bombers Launch Cruise Missile Strikes on Daesh in Raqqa

    © Fotobank.ru/Getty Images/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    62604390

    Russian Tu-95MS long-range bombers have launched cruise missile strikes on Daesh targets near the Syrian city of Raqqa, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    Russian strategic bombers destroyed several terrorist camps, training centers and a command post of one of the major terrorists' units near Daesh's de facto capital of Raqqa.

    The ministry said that "reconnaissance means have confirmed the destruction of all designated [terrorist] targets" near Raqqa.

    TU-22M3 airplane
    © Sputnik/
    Russian Long-Range Bombers Strike Terrorist Targets in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
    The strikes have been carried out by brand new X-101 cruise missiles.

    The long-range bombers that took off from a Russian airfield flew over Iraq and Iran. After launching cruise missile strikes on Daesh targets, the bombers returned to Russia.

    "Su-30SM and Su-35S provided air cover to the Russian bombers from the Hmeymim airbase."

    Meanwhile, the Pentagon said that Russian and US-led coalition's militaries used mechanism on safety of flights over Syria to avoid any incidents near Raqqa, where the coalition is also conducting airstrikes.

    Russia and the US signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure flight safety during combat missions over Syria.

    Related:

    Liberating Raqqa From Daesh Not Prime Objective for Damascus - Assad
    How Turkey's Bid to Liberate Raqqa Depends on Power of Moscow, Washington
    Kurds Determined to Fully Liberate Syria’s Raqqa From Daesh
    Turkish Army Might Get Bogged Down Liberating Raqqa From Jihadists
    Tags:
    cruise missiles, Tu-95MS strategic bomber, Daesh, Russian Defense Ministry, Syria, United States, Russia, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      heh heh. Russia is really expanding the launch platforms of cruise missiles, very innovative thinking that is sure to have the Pentagon hacks (ESTJs in Meyers-Briggs types) scratching their heads and saying how that's not supposed to work because nobody has ever done it before.
    • Reply
      avatar
      chrrev
      how many bloody command posts do those fanatics have, seems there is an endless supply...
    • Reply
      avatar
      armor
      Remember the old Us of NA tv series called 'The A-Team' ? I always liked it, right at the end, when the boss ,satisfied with the mission, said, lighting a cigar : " I like it when a plan comes together'....:)
      I like to see my favourite Big Bear in the sky, the TU-95. Russia, you are indeed winning.....our hearts....on the way to the liberation of Syria which would never happen without you. I also salute the Syrian Forces and Pres. Assad.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok