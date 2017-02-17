Russian Long-Range Bombers Launch Cruise Missile Strikes on Daesh in Raqqa

Russian strategic bombers destroyed several terrorist camps, training centers and a command post of one of the major terrorists' units near Daesh's de facto capital of Raqqa.
The ministry said that "reconnaissance means have confirmed the destruction of all designated [terrorist] targets" near Raqqa.
The long-range bombers that took off from a Russian airfield flew over Iraq and Iran. After launching cruise missile strikes on Daesh targets, the bombers returned to Russia.
"Su-30SM and Su-35S provided air cover to the Russian bombers from the Hmeymim airbase."
Meanwhile, the Pentagon said that Russian and US-led coalition's militaries used mechanism on safety of flights over Syria to avoid any incidents near Raqqa, where the coalition is also conducting airstrikes.
De-confliction of air ops w/Russia continue. Today they conducted ops in vicinity of #Raqqah. So did @CJTF-OIR.— OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) 17 февраля 2017 г.
Russia and the US signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure flight safety during combat missions over Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete heh heh. Russia is really expanding the launch platforms of cruise missiles, very innovative thinking that is sure to have the Pentagon hacks (ESTJs in Meyers-Briggs types) scratching their heads and saying how that's not supposed to work because nobody has ever done it before. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete how many bloody command posts do those fanatics have, seems there is an endless supply... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Remember the old Us of NA tv series called 'The A-Team' ? I always liked it, right at the end, when the boss ,satisfied with the mission, said, lighting a cigar : " I like it when a plan comes together'....:)
jas
chrrev
armor
I like to see my favourite Big Bear in the sky, the TU-95. Russia, you are indeed winning.....our hearts....on the way to the liberation of Syria which would never happen without you. I also salute the Syrian Forces and Pres. Assad.