Coalition Has No Data to Confirm Reports of Iraqi Strike on Daesh Leader

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (also known as Daesh) has no information to corroborate reports that Daesh leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi was injured in an Iraqi strike last week, Operation Inherent Resolve deputy commander Maj. Gen. Rupert Jones said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"We have not been able to corroborate it yet at this stage," Jones told reporters when asked about the reports.

© AP Photo/ Militant video Daesh Leader Baghdadi Injured in Airstrike in Iraq

The Alhurra channel had reported citing Iraq’s Interior Ministry intelligence department that Baghdadi may have been injured during an airstrike in the city of Qaim on February 9.

According to the report, Baghdadi sustained heavy injuries and was sent to Syria, while several other Daesh terrorists were killed in the strike.

Reports of Baghdadi being injured or killed have appeared over the past several months, but none have been confirmed.