Total of 1,243 Settlements Have Joined Syrian Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,243, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of five settlements in Damascus [3] and Homs [2] provinces, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,243," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.
According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.
"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [3] and Hama [2] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.
"The Turkish side has also registered 9 violations: five in Aleppo, two in Daraa, and two in Damascus provinces," the bulletin said.
According to the document, the Russian side can confirm only one violation registered by Turkey.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.
