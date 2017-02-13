Egypt Ready to Support Efficiency of Lebanese Army

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Cairo is prepared to show support to strengthen the efficiency of the Lebanese army and security services, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.

"We have agreed to jointly fight against the threat of terrorism, and I told His Excellency [President of Lebanon Michel Aoun] that Egypt was ready to support the efficiency of the Lebanese army and the country’s various security services," Sisi said at a joint press conference with Aoun in Cairo.

The Egyptian president added that they had also discussed the Syrian crisis and the issue of the refugees "that Lebanon suffers from."

Aoun is currently in Cairo with his first visit to Egypt after assuming office on October 31, 2016.