17:17 GMT +313 February 2017
    Kurdish fighter

    Syrian Kurds Want Turkish 'Occupants' to Stay Away From Liberating Raqqa

    © Flickr/ Kurdishstruggle
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Operation to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh (16)
    The Syrian Kurds are capable of liberating the city of Raqqa, a stronghold of the Daesh terrorist group, on their own without participation of Turkey, Representative to Russia of Northern Syria’s Rojava Kurdish region Rodi Osman told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone last week, reportedly agreeing to act jointly in Raqqa and the northern town of al-Bab.

    "We have notified the international coalition fighting Daesh that we were capable of liberating Raqqa by ourselves independently of anyone else. Our resistance against Daesh, our fight against them evidences that we are able to liberate regions of our motherland," Osman said.

    Late last week, a source in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Sputnik that the SDF units had advanced to a position just three miles to the north-east from Raqqa.

    Osman added that Rojava did not "need any support from Turkey, because their help would only complicate the situation. They would seek to stay in Northern Syria."

    According to him, the Turkish forces would use its operation in Raqqa to expand Ankara's presence in Syria that it had managed to gain by carrying out its Euphrates Shield operation in Northern Syria.

    "Turkey violated Security Council Resolution 2268 adopted on February 26, 2016 on the cessation of hostilities in Syria and opened its borders to Daesh terrorists, who in turn moved in the direction of the Syrian city Tell Abyad. These actions make it clear what the real intentions of Erdogan are. His desire is to occupy our country. No region can be liberated from terrorists with the support of the occupants," Osman said.

    Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in al Baza'a village in the outskirts of al-Bab town, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    'Move to Raqqa or Be a Human Shield': Syrian Man’s First-Hand Account of Daesh Horrors
    On Sunday, Erdogan said that Turkish forces had entered the center of al-Bab and Daesh jihadists started to flee the town. He added that the operation would not stop, since the ultimate goal was to free northern Syria including Raqqa. Erdogan stressed that Turkey had no intentions to stay in the region after freeing it from Daesh, so all the settlements will be returned to the local residents.

    On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the Daesh group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

    The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

    Operation Wrath of Euphrates aimed at liberating Raqqa from Daesh was launched on November 5 of last year.

      avatar
      jas
      Raqqa belongs to the Syrian government and Syrian people, not Kurds or Turks or NATO.
    • Reply
      avatar
      siberianhuskyru
      wants an other occupant...
    • Reply
      avatar
      siberianhuskyru
      said an other occupant...
    • Reply
      avatar
      vigilante
      Trump 'reportedly' gave Erdogan a artificial boost to allow him to show off that the USA is on Turkey's side and that it will support the Turkish army to liberate Al Raqqa without the need of the Syrian Kurds or the Russians.
      Erdogan needs all the boosts he can get to ensure the YES in the referendum, but the situation on the ground may not help. There are potential clashes between the FSA component of the Turkish army and the Syrian army on the demarcation line in Al Bab. The Russians only can prevent this to flare up, but is the Russians see that Erdogan is flipping back to the USA and cancelling his promise that the Turkish army will not move further in Syria, then the Russians may give a lesson to Erdogan by allowing clashes between the Syrian army and the FSA where Turkish soldiers will die.
      I expect this to happen anytime soon...
