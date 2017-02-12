Register
    A Palestinian man walks past the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after the Friday prayer in Jerusalem's Old City on November 11, 2016

    Trump Says US Embassy in Tel Aviv Is not Going Anywhere

    Middle East
    Apparently Israel’s capital city of Tel Aviv will have to host the US embassy for a little longer. According to media reports, US President Donald Trump is not interested in moving his country’s embassy to Jerusalem any time soon.

    General view shows Pisgat Zeev, a Jewish settlement in the mainly Palestinian eastern sector of Jerusalem. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Palestine to Retaliate If US Moves Israel Embassy to Jerusalem - PLO's Ex-Chief
    Trump is not inclined to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to Israeli media reports, despite making several assertions on the topic during his campaign.

    According to various Israeli media citing Palestinian media, Palestinian Authority leaders have received a "reassuring" message from the Trump administration. The reports also say US security officials spoke directly to Palestinian intelligence head Majid Faraj.

    While these reports are yet to be confirmed, Trump had already been presenting a more moderate position, notably during an interview for Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom.

    "I am thinking about the embassy, I am studying the embassy [issue], and we will see what happens," Trump reportedly said earlier. "The embassy is not an easy decision. It has obviously been out there for many, many years, and nobody has wanted to make that decision. I'm thinking about it very seriously, and we will see what happens."

    The issue of relocating the US embassy was also raised during the visit of King Abdullah of Jordan, who said that preserving the multi-religious status of Jerusalem is very important.

    "In our view, Jerusalem is extremely important. Our firm stance is that we reject any unilateral efforts that attempt to change the Arab, Muslim and Christian identity of the Holy City," said Jordanian foreign minister Al Safadi.

    Trump the president has been more critical of Israel's policy towards Palestine than Trump the candidate. He recently criticized Israel's policy of building settlements on Palestinian territory, saying this practice "doesn't help the peace process."

    "We are looking at that, and we are looking at some other options we'll see. But no, I am not somebody that believes that going forward with these settlements is a good thing for peace," he said in an interview with an Israeli journalist.

    He was, however, extremely critical of the December resolution by the UN Security Council that expressed the same sentiment: calling for an end to settlement building as detrimental to the peace process and illegal under international law.

     

      deshepherdishere
      Trump is going back on alot of things now, not least draining the swamp with his relaxation of checks on Wall Street. What a disappointment.
      elsa.zardiniin reply todeshepherdishere(Show commentHide comment)
      deshepherdishere, No. He is making people worldwide THINK. The deplorables 7,500,000,000 ALIVE TODAY are up to Mr. Trump; that is a fact, A FACT. Wait and see where the "chosen ones" will end up being.
