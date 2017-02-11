Russian MoD Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 4 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [2] and Hama [2] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Turkish side has registered 14 violations across five provinces — Damascus, Homs, Latakia, Aleppo and Idlib.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm the violations registered by Turkey.