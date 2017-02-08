Terrorists Shell Eastern Aleppo First Time Since City's Liberation

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – According to the Al Mayadeen channel, the dirstirtcs of "3000" and Hamdaniya were attacked.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militants-controlled eastern Aleppo ended, however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained.

On December 22, last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."

The shelling comes amid a nationwide Syrian ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.