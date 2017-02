© AFP 2016/ PATRICK BAZ France Strikes Daesh Stronghold From Charles de Gaulle Ahead of Mosul Offensive

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed to act jointly in the outlawed Daesh strongholds of Raqqa and Bab in Syria, Turkish media reported Wednesday.

Erdogan and Trump, in a late Wednesday phone call, also discussed the establishment of a safe zone in Syria, the refugee crisis and anti-terrorism, the NTV broadcaster cited Turkey's presidential sources as saying.

The sources reportedly added that Erdogan called on Trump to discontinue US support for Kurdish self-defense groups that Ankara views as offshoots of its separatists.