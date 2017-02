MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yemeni authorities made their decision after last month's raid, which resulted in civilian casualties, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing US officials.

On January 29, the US Special Forces launched a raid in Yemen, killing 14 al-Qaeda militants as well as civilians, including an 8-year-old daughter of previously assassinated al-Qaeda leader Anwar Awlaki.

The raid reportedly targeted al-Qaeda leader Qassim Rimi.