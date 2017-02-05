China to Provide Syria With $16Mln Worth of Humanitarian Aid

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — According to Syria's SANA news agency, the agreements, which were signed between Syria's Planning and International Cooperation Commission and the Chinese Embassy earlier in the day, stipulate that China will send two batches of humanitarian aid worth 40 million and 70 million yuans ($5.8 million and $10.2 million) respectively.

In January, China's President Xi Jinping announced that China would allocate additional 200 million yuan (around $29.3 million) in humanitarian aid to Syria.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing since 2011. The internal conflict has claimed thousands of lives and left many more in need of humanitarian assistance.