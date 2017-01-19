Register
19 January 2017
    Syrian army troops move through the town of Darayya, a suburb of Damascus.

    China to Provide More Aid to Syria, President Says

    Middle East
    China will allocate an additional 200 million yuan (around $29.3 million) in humanitarian aid to Syria, Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – The aid will be used to help Syrian refugees and all those who have lost their homes as a result of the internal conflict in Syria, Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the UN Office in Geneva, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

    In late December, Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin said that China planned to continue providing humanitarian and political support to civil-war-torn Syria.

    Syrians fill plastic containers with water provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the capital Damascus on January 10, 2017
    About 120,000 Syrians in Damascus Province Receive Aid
    Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Wu Haitao, stressed last month that China was calling on the international community to seek political settlement of the Syrian conflict as well as to fight terrorism and provide the Syrian people with humanitarian aid.

    Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which is banned in Russia and a range of other states) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

      jas
      Obama has destroyed US interests and credibility in the Middle East
