Coalition Declines Comment on Possible US Citizens Entry Ban to Iraq

On Sunday, Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia called for a ban on US citizens’ entry into Iraq after US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order on immigration.
"Our coordination is with the Iraqi Army, Police and Counterterrorism Service. We will not speculate on possible changes to procedures for entry into Iraq," the spokesperson said when asked for a comment on militia’s calls to ban US citizens from entering Iraq.
On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Iraqi lawmakers have expressed support on Monday to introduce retaliatory measures in response to Trump's executive order. US citizens may be banned from visiting Iraq for 90 days, according to local media reports.
