Coalition Declines Comment on Possible US Citizens Entry Ban to Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, would not comment on potential adjustment of procedures for American citizens’ admission to Iraq, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia called for a ban on US citizens’ entry into Iraq after US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order on immigration.

"Our coordination is with the Iraqi Army, Police and Counterterrorism Service. We will not speculate on possible changes to procedures for entry into Iraq," the spokesperson said when asked for a comment on militia’s calls to ban US citizens from entering Iraq.

© REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani Iraqi Kurdistan Leader Hopes US Under Trump to Fight Terrorism More Effectively

The spokesperson noted that the US-led coalition continues to support Iraqi partners in the fight against the Daesh.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Iraqi lawmakers have expressed support on Monday to introduce retaliatory measures in response to Trump's executive order. US citizens may be banned from visiting Iraq for 90 days, according to local media reports.