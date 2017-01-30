Register
19:24 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016

    Coalition Declines Comment on Possible US Citizens Entry Ban to Iraq

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 35 0 0

    Spokesman of the US-led coalition against Daesh refused to comment possible changes to procedures for entry into Iraq for Americans.

    US Department of State headquarters (File)
    © Flickr/ NCinDC
    US State Dept. Reviews Iraq's Resolution on Banning Entry for Americans
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, would not comment on potential adjustment of procedures for American citizens’ admission to Iraq, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

    On Sunday, Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia called for a ban on US citizens’ entry into Iraq after US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order on immigration.

    "Our coordination is with the Iraqi Army, Police and Counterterrorism Service. We will not speculate on possible changes to procedures for entry into Iraq," the spokesperson said when asked for a comment on militia’s calls to ban US citizens from entering Iraq.

    An American soldier takes a selfie at the US army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    Iraqi Kurdistan Leader Hopes US Under Trump to Fight Terrorism More Effectively
    The spokesperson noted that the US-led coalition continues to support Iraqi partners in the fight against the Daesh.

    On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

    Iraqi lawmakers have expressed support on Monday to introduce retaliatory measures in response to Trump's executive order. US citizens may be banned from visiting Iraq for 90 days, according to local media reports.

    Related:

    US State Dept. Reviews Iraq's Resolution on Banning Entry for Americans
    Biden, Abadi Reaffirm Importance of US-Iraq Strategic Partnership - White House
    US Confirms Death of Daesh Senior Leadership Council Member Al-Iraqi
    Iraqi Kurdistan Leader Hopes US Under Trump to Fight Terrorism More Effectively
    Tags:
    Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok