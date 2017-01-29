Turkish DM Says Too Early to Speak About Daesh Retreat From Syria's Al-Bab

On Saturday, Turkish media reported, citing military sources, that the Daesh militants started to leave their positions in al-Bab.
"The operation aimed at liberation of Syria’s al-Bab from IS terrorists continues as planned. However, we slowed down [the offensive] in order to prevent civilian losses. That is the most important issue. It is still early to say that IS is retreating, but there is some kind of activity. Sometimes terrorists change their positions," Isik said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
Turkish forces, along with Syrian opposition forces, have occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently carrying out an offensive on a strategic city of Al Bab to drive Daesh fighters out.
