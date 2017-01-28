US Air Force Pays $200Mln for Base Support, Security at Balad Airbase in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sallyport Global Holdings has received a $200 million contract from the US Air Force to provide base life support, base operations support and security for the Balad Airbase in Iraq, the US Department of Defense announced.

"Sallyport Global Holdings [of] Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $200 million modification… contract for base life support, base operations support and security for Balad Air Base," the announcement stated on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed at the airbase and is expected to be completed by July 31, the Defense Department noted.

The contract has been approved as fully foreign military sales one and will be overseen by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the US state of Ohio, the announcement added.