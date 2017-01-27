US Volunteer Killed While Fighting Against Daesh in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US national Albert Avery Harrington was killed by an Islamic State [Daesh] car bomb while fighting the terrorist group as a volunteer with the General Command of the Syrian Military Council (MFS), the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) said in a letter to Harrington’s family on Friday.

"On the morning of January 18, 2017, one group of MFS was attacked by two VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised explosive devices]," the letter stated. "This attack resulted in…the injury of Albert and two other freedom fighters. On January 25, 2017, we lost our brave companion Albert due to his injuries."

The group was attacked in Suwaydiya-Saghirah village near the city of Raqqa, the letter said. Three other fighters were killed in the bombing.

Harrington is the fifth foreign volunteer to die in the Raqqa operation.

At least 20 other foreign volunteers have died fighting alongside Syrian Kurds against the Daesh, including six Americans.