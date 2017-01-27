Register
27 January 2017
    A fighter from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) poses for a photo at sunset in the Syrian town of Ain Issi, some 50 kilometres north of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State (IS) group during clashes between IS group jihadists and YPG fighters on July 10, 2015

    US Volunteer Killed While Fighting Against Daesh in Syria

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    16502

    Volunteer with the General Command of the Syrian Military Council (MFS) from the United States Albert Avery Harrington was killed in Syria, according to the statement of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US national Albert Avery Harrington was killed by an Islamic State [Daesh] car bomb while fighting the terrorist group as a volunteer with the General Command of the Syrian Military Council (MFS), the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) said in a letter to Harrington’s family on Friday.

    "On the morning of January 18, 2017, one group of MFS was attacked by two VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised explosive devices]," the letter stated. "This attack resulted in…the injury of Albert and two other freedom fighters. On January 25, 2017, we lost our brave companion Albert due to his injuries."

    Nazzareno Antonio Tassone (Canada) & Ryan Lock (UK) lost their lives while fighting against daesh in Raqqa, Syria
    © Photo: Democratic Union Party - PYD facebook
    Canadian Man Killed Fighting Daesh Alongside Syrian Kurds in Raqqa
    The group was attacked in Suwaydiya-Saghirah village near the city of Raqqa, the letter said. Three other fighters were killed in the bombing.

    Harrington is the fifth foreign volunteer to die in the Raqqa operation.

    At least 20 other foreign volunteers have died fighting alongside Syrian Kurds against the Daesh, including six Americans.

    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Albert Avery Harrington, United States
      marcanhalt
      He wanted to live the dream of being a super hero. There is no such thing when you are fighting as a volunteer. I have no sympathy for anyone fighting without an order from Congress.
